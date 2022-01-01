Macarons in Vienna
Vienna restaurants that serve macarons
More about BUBBLE MOCHI
BUBBLE MOCHI
155b Maple Ave W, Vienna
|MATCHA CHOCOCHIP MACARON
|$4.29
Description: The combination of rich macha flavor and chocolate chip.
Ingredient: Almond Flour, Egg, Sugar, Butter, Matcha Powder, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Sauce
|STRAWBERRY MARSHMELLOW MACARON
|$4.29
Description: Perfect harmony of strawberry and marshmellow that everyone loves.
Ingredient: Almond Flour, Egg, Sugar, Butter, Strawberry Powder, Milk, Marshmellow Cream
|MACARON BOX
|$19.99
More about Crepe Amour
SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES
Crepe Amour
407 Maple Ave East, Vienna
|Macaron - Pistachio
|$2.90
Homemade pistachio buttercream. Rolled in pistachios crumbs. Nutty taste, less sweet, very subtle. Our best seller.
|Macaron - White Chocolate
|$2.90
Light sweet vanilla flavor buttercream.
|Macaron - Cookies & Cream
|$2.90
Dark chocolate ganache with a hint of homemade raspberry jam perfectly balanced.