Macarons in Vienna

Vienna restaurants
Toast

Vienna restaurants that serve macarons

Item pic

 

BUBBLE MOCHI

155b Maple Ave W, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MATCHA CHOCOCHIP MACARON$4.29
Description: The combination of rich macha flavor and chocolate chip.
Ingredient: Almond Flour, Egg, Sugar, Butter, Matcha Powder, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Sauce
STRAWBERRY MARSHMELLOW MACARON$4.29
Description: Perfect harmony of strawberry and marshmellow that everyone loves.
Ingredient: Almond Flour, Egg, Sugar, Butter, Strawberry Powder, Milk, Marshmellow Cream
MACARON BOX$19.99
More about BUBBLE MOCHI
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES

Crepe Amour

407 Maple Ave East, Vienna

Avg 4.4 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Macaron - Pistachio$2.90
Homemade pistachio buttercream. Rolled in pistachios crumbs. Nutty taste, less sweet, very subtle. Our best seller.
Macaron - White Chocolate$2.90
Light sweet vanilla flavor buttercream.
Macaron - Cookies & Cream$2.90
Dark chocolate ganache with a hint of homemade raspberry jam perfectly balanced.
More about Crepe Amour
Item pic

MACARONS

Teas'n You

8032 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.5 (1819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Macaron Box (5pc)$13.75
Pick 5 and get a small discount
Single Macaron$3.25
More about Teas'n You

