Pies in Vienna

Go
Vienna restaurants
Toast

Vienna restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Jack's Ranch - Texas Craft Style Barbecue

1755 Tysons Central Street, Tysons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pecan Pie Pockets$7.00
Phyllo dough stuffed with our gooey pecan mixture and baked to perfection. Served with caramel ice cream.
More about Jack's Ranch - Texas Craft Style Barbecue
Crepe Amour image

SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES

Crepe Amour

407 Maple Ave East, Vienna

Avg 4.4 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banoffee Pie$9.95
Dulce de Leche, freshly sliced bananas, amaretti biscuits, mascarpone. Topped with powdered sugar & caramel sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
More about Crepe Amour

