Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Vienna

Go
Vienna restaurants
Toast

Vienna restaurants that serve rice bowls

Roll Play Grill image

SOUPS

Roll Play - Tysons Corner

8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Custom Rice Bowl~$10.95
More about Roll Play - Tysons Corner
Item pic

 

Box'd Kitchen - Vienna - 2750 Gallows Road, Suite J

2750 Gallows Road, Suite J, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice & Salad Bowl$11.97
Marinated Meat with Box'd seasoning,
The Seasoning with
- Natural Herbs
- Organic Greek Yogurt
- 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Rice Only Bowl$10.97
More about Box'd Kitchen - Vienna - 2750 Gallows Road, Suite J

Browse other tasty dishes in Vienna

Mozzarella Sticks

Cake

Pad Thai

Chicken Tenders

Teriyaki Salmon

Cookies

Chicken Teriyaki

Pudding

Map

More near Vienna to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (477 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (83 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1123 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston