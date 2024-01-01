Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Vienna

Go
Vienna restaurants
Toast

Vienna restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Item pic

 

Kusshi Ko - Vienna - 8365 Leesburg Pike

8369 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Salmon roll$7.50
More about Kusshi Ko - Vienna - 8365 Leesburg Pike
Item pic

SOUPS

Roll Play - Tysons Corner

8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Summer Rolls (3)$19.75
Rice paper wrapped around seared Atlantic salmon, avocado, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! TOPPINGS: Pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Salmon Summer Roll (1 ct)~$6.50
Rice paper wrapped around Atlantic salmon noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
Salmon Summer Rolls (3)$18.50
Rice paper wrapped around seared Atlantic salmon, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
More about Roll Play - Tysons Corner

Browse other tasty dishes in Vienna

Tzatziki

Curry Chicken

Coleslaw

Tuna Salad

Thai Tea

Tandoori Chicken

Octopus

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Vienna to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (479 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (88 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4 (29 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston