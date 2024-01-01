Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Vienna

Vienna restaurants
Vienna restaurants that serve salmon salad

Nostos Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

NOSTOS GREEK RESTAURANT

8100 Boone Blvd, Vienna

Avg 4.7 (4716 reviews)
Takeout
SALAD WITH GRILLED SALMON$25.00
Choose any salad
More about NOSTOS GREEK RESTAURANT
Item pic

SOUPS

Roll Play - Tysons Corner

8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Noodle Salad Bowl w/Egg Rolls$19.50
Experience our summer special—Seared Atlantic Salmon, cooked in pure avocado oil, paired with our zesty Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli crafted from avocado oil and cage-free eggs for a craveable healthy meal that loves you back!
More about Roll Play - Tysons Corner

