Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Vienna

Go
Vienna restaurants
Toast

Vienna restaurants that serve samosa

Vegetable Samosa (2) image

 

Aditi Gourmet

405 Maple Avenue East, Vienna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Samosa (1)$3.00
Vegetable Samosa (2)$5.00
Indian puff pastry with a mixed vegetable filling.
More about Aditi Gourmet
Crepe Amour image

SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES

Crepe Amour

407 Maple Ave East, Vienna

Avg 4.4 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa (v)$10.95
Our popular vegetarian option is back.
Spiced potatoes, green peas, crispy sev noodles, cilantro chutney, tamarind chutney. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
More about Crepe Amour

Browse other tasty dishes in Vienna

Chicken Tenders

Tzatziki

Cheesecake

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Veggie Burgers

Muffins

Salmon

Map

More near Vienna to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (431 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (710 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston