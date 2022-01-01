Souvlaki in Vienna

Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd image

GRILL

Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd

110 Lawyers Rd NW, Vienna

Avg 4.8 (4547 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$9.25
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/E)
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$15.95
Grilled marinated all-white chicken skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/E)
Chicken Souvlaki Skewer$5.75
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken (G/E)
More about Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd
KOTOPOULO SOUVLAKI image

SEAFOOD

Nostos Restaurant

8100 Boone Blvd, Vienna

Avg 4.7 (4716 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KOTOPOULO SOUVLAKI$12.00
Two Chicken skewers served with potatoes and tzatziki
FILETO SOUVLAKI$22.00
Two filet mignon skewers served with potatoes, tomatoes and feta cheese
More about Nostos Restaurant

