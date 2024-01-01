Summer rolls in Vienna

Rice vermicelli noodles with your choice of protein, individually wrapped in rice paper and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Toppings include: Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Mint, Lettuce, Cilantro, Sautéed Scallions, and a Crispy Twist.

Small Tray = 9 Rolls

Medium Tray = 15 Rolls

Large Tray = 30 Rolls

X-Large Tray = 60 Rolls

