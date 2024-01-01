Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Vienna

Vienna restaurants
Vienna restaurants that serve summer rolls

SOUPS

Roll Play Catering

8150 Leesburg Pike (Catering), Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Rolls (C)$0.00
Rice vermicelli noodles with your choice of protein, individually wrapped in rice paper and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Toppings include: Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Mint, Lettuce, Cilantro, Sautéed Scallions, and a Crispy Twist.
Small Tray = 9 Rolls
Medium Tray = 15 Rolls
Large Tray = 30 Rolls
X-Large Tray = 60 Rolls
More about Roll Play Catering
SOUPS

Roll Play - Tysons Corner

8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Roll (1ct)~$4.69
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
Summer Roll (3ct)~$12.50
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
More about Roll Play - Tysons Corner

