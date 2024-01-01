Summer rolls in Vienna
Vienna restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about Roll Play Catering
SOUPS
Roll Play Catering
8150 Leesburg Pike (Catering), Vienna
|Summer Rolls (C)
|$0.00
Rice vermicelli noodles with your choice of protein, individually wrapped in rice paper and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Toppings include: Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Mint, Lettuce, Cilantro, Sautéed Scallions, and a Crispy Twist.
Small Tray = 9 Rolls
Medium Tray = 15 Rolls
Large Tray = 30 Rolls
X-Large Tray = 60 Rolls
More about Roll Play - Tysons Corner
SOUPS
Roll Play - Tysons Corner
8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna
|Summer Roll (1ct)~
|$4.69
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
|Summer Roll (3ct)~
|$12.50
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.