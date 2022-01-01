Tzatziki in Vienna
Vienna restaurants that serve tzatziki
More about Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd
GRILL
Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd
110 Lawyers Rd NW, Vienna
|Small Tzatziki
|$1.62
|Tzatziki
|$9.00
Greek yogurt with cucumber, garlic, and dill (G/E/V)
|Small Tzatziki
|$1.35
More about Nostos Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Nostos Restaurant
8100 Boone Blvd, Vienna
|TZATZIKI
|$9.00
Greek yogurt with cucumber, garlic and herbs
More about Vienna
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Vienna
262 Maple Avenue East, Vienna
|Falafel Tzatziki
|$12.45
organic falafel, kale tabbouleh with cucumber and tomato, purple cabbage, local feta, mint, organic mesclun, turmeric rice, pita chips, cucumber tzatziki, with a drizzle of green tahini