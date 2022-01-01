Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tzatziki in Vienna

Vienna restaurants
Vienna restaurants that serve tzatziki

Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd image

GRILL

Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd

110 Lawyers Rd NW, Vienna

Avg 4.8 (4547 reviews)
Takeout
Small Tzatziki$1.62
Tzatziki$9.00
Greek yogurt with cucumber, garlic, and dill (G/E/V)
Small Tzatziki$1.35
More about Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd
TZATZIKI image

SEAFOOD

Nostos Restaurant

8100 Boone Blvd, Vienna

Avg 4.7 (4716 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TZATZIKI$9.00
Greek yogurt with cucumber, garlic and herbs
More about Nostos Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Vienna

262 Maple Avenue East, Vienna

Avg 4.5 (515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Tzatziki$12.45
organic falafel, kale tabbouleh with cucumber and tomato, purple cabbage, local feta, mint, organic mesclun, turmeric rice, pita chips, cucumber tzatziki, with a drizzle of green tahini
More about Vienna

