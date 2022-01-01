Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Vienna

Vienna restaurants
Toast

Vienna restaurants that serve waffles

Crepe Amour image

SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES

Crepe Amour

407 Maple Ave East, Vienna

Avg 4.4 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle - Hazelnut Chocolate & Strawberry$8.85
Hazelnut chocolate & freshly sliced strawberries. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Prepared Belgian style with pearl sugar.
Waffle - Strawberries and Cream$8.85
Freshly sliced strawberries, whipped cream. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Prepared Belgian style with pearl sugar.
Waffle - Plain Jane$7.95
Prepared Belgian style with pearl sugar. Topped with powdered sugar.
More about Crepe Amour
Inca Social - Vienna image

 

Inca Social - Vienna

2670 Avenir pl Suite I, Vienna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POLLO+ WAFFLES$17.00
Fried chicken over our house-made waffle,
maple syrup.
This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.
More about Inca Social - Vienna

