Viet Thai Cafe

2535 E Market St

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon$7.50
Cream cheese, crab, and scallions
General Tso's Chicken$8.95
Veg Eggroll$1.50
Eggroll$1.75
Chinese Fried Rice$5.00
Your choice of pork, chicken, or shrimp
Summer Roll (Goi Cuon)$2.00
Noodles, lettuce, steamed shrimp and pork, and basil
Curry and Coconut Milk$10.95
Simmered with vegetables in coconut broth with tofu, chicken, or beef
Jennifer Roll$6.75
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese,
eel sauce, spicy mayo
Chicken Satay$9.50
Grilled chicken strips marinated in lemongrass and tumeric served over Thai fried rice and smothered in peanut sauce and steamed broccoli
Pad Thai$9.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, vegetables, and bean sprouts with choice of chicken, shrimp or pork
Location

East York PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Seven Hills

Victor's Italian Restaurant

A neighborhood staple since 1984, Victor’s has evolved into the perfect reflection of an Italian Trattoria. Though the quality of the food, thoughtfulness of the service, and the caliber of wines, beers, and cocktails offered may hint at a more upscale Ristorante, Victor’s remains a cozy neighborhood spot, perfect for all occasions. Executive Chef George Sheffer’s menu changes with the season and highlights local products when possible. Come and enjoy stuzzichini (snacks) at the bar with a pint from a local brewer or pair any of our more than 100 wines (over 1/3 Italian varietals) on our wine list with Chef’s Prezzo Fisso menu.

Our Place Restaurant

The SteakOut

Tuesday-Saturday
11:00am-8:00pm

