Viet Thai Cafe

Victor's Italian Restaurant

A neighborhood staple since 1984, Victor’s has evolved into the perfect reflection of an Italian Trattoria. Though the quality of the food, thoughtfulness of the service, and the caliber of wines, beers, and cocktails offered may hint at a more upscale Ristorante, Victor’s remains a cozy neighborhood spot, perfect for all occasions. Executive Chef George Sheffer’s menu changes with the season and highlights local products when possible. Come and enjoy stuzzichini (snacks) at the bar with a pint from a local brewer or pair any of our more than 100 wines (over 1/3 Italian varietals) on our wine list with Chef’s Prezzo Fisso menu.

