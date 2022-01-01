Vietnam Cafe University City

Go
Here at Vietnam Café, we are delighted to serve you a truly authentic Vietnamese dining experience.

SALADS

816 S 47TH ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Noodle Soup$11.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Viet Limeade$4.50
Crispy Pork Spring Rolls(3)$8.95
CHA GIO - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vinegar sauce
Shrimp Rolls(2)$7.95
GOI CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
Pork Rolls(2)$7.95
THIT NUONG CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
Chicken Pad Thai$14.95
PAD THAI GA - Rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)$8.95
CHA GIO CHAY - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vegetarian soy sauce
House Special Vermicelli$16.95
BUN DAC BIET - Crispy spring roll, meatballs, chicken, pork, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce (no substitutions)
Tofu Rolls(2)$7.50
GOI CUON CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
Chicken Lemongrass Soup$11.75
MI GA HUE - Chicken, egg noodles, lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

816 S 47TH ST

PHILADELPHIA PA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
