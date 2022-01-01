ViewHouse Ballpark

Go
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

2015 Market St • $$

Avg 4.6 (4436 reviews)

Popular Items

California Burger$14.00
pepper jack, avocado relish, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, harissa aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onions, brioche bun
Onion Rings$8.00
French Fries$6.00
Jumbo Buffalo Wings$15.50
buffalo romesco, carrots, celery, choice of two house-made dipping sauces: ranch, bleu cheese, cherry bbq, honey mustard
Nutella Dessert Pizza$8.00
freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar
Ballpark Burger$5.00
organic grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, aspen baking co. brioche bun
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger$15.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
Local Organic Chicken Tenders$5.00
hand-breaded chicken, choice of two house-made dipping sauces: cherry bbq, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo romesco
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
Nuts & Berries$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2015 Market St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

