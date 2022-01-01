Go
ViewHouse Centennial

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

7101 South Clinton Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (946 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$6.00
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger$15.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
Thai Peanut Chicken$18.00
local organic grilled chicken, shishito peppers, broccoli, carrots, scallions, jalapeños, sprouts, mint, peanuts, sambal peanut sauce, jasmine rice
Spicy Cauliflower Bites$13.00
harissa chile-spiced fried florets, buffalo ranch dipping sauce
VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
alaskan cod hand-battered in vh beer red ale batter, coleslaw, lemon, fries, house-made malt tartar sauce
Pigs in a Blanket$10.00
beef franks wrapped in puff pastry, honey mustard, chile queso dipping sauces
Ballpark Burger$5.00
organic grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, aspen baking co. brioche bun
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
Ballpark Burger$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers$13.00
mixed greens, sweet chili soy, ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7101 South Clinton Street

Centennial CO

Order online and enjoy!

