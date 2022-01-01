Go
ViewHouse Colorado Springs

Come in and enjoy!

7114 Campus Drive

Popular Items

Nachos Supreme$11.00
tortilla chips, chile queso, pinto beans, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream
VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
alaskan cod hand-battered in vh beer red ale batter, coleslaw, lemon, fries, house-made malt tartar sauce
Nuts & Berries$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
Thai Peanut Chicken$16.00
local organic grilled chicken, shishito peppers, broccoli, carrots, scallions, jalapeños, sprouts, mint, peanuts, sambal peanut sauce, jasmine rice
Local Organic Chicken Tenders$13.00
hand-breaded chicken, choice of two house-made dipping sauces: cherry bbq, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo romesco
Fiesta Chicken$15.00
Choice of organic chicken or grass fed steak, melted cheese, sour cream, cilantro-lime cabbage slaw, black bean corn salsa, avocado relish, cotija
Southwest Blackened Chicken$16.00
one town farm mixed greens, local organic grilled chicken, avocado, cheddar, black bean-corn salsa, tortilla strips, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
French Fries$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
7114 Campus Drive

Colorado Springs CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
