ViewHouse Littleton

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2680 West Main Street • $$

Avg 3.5 (623 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Cauliflower Bites$13.00
harissa chile-spiced fried florets, buffalo ranch dipping sauce
Superfood Ancient Grains$17.00
local organic grilled chicken, butternut squash, mushrooms, green beans, avocado, golden beets, sautéed kale, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, ancient grains
French Fries$6.00
Thai Peanut Chicken$18.00
local organic grilled chicken, shishito peppers, broccoli, carrots, scallions, jalapeños, sprouts, mint, peanuts, sambal peanut sauce, jasmine rice
California Burger$14.00
pepper jack, avocado relish, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, harissa aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onions, brioche bun
Mac & Cheese$7.00
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger$14.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
BBQ Brisket Sandwich$14.50
slow-roasted organic grass-fed brisket, house-made cherry bbq, coleslaw, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
Southwest Blackened Chicken$16.00
one town farm mixed greens, local organic grilled chicken, avocado, cheddar, black bean-corn salsa, tortilla strips, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Ballpark Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2680 West Main Street

Littleton CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

