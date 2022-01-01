Go
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

133 Pearl St • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak, Egg & Cheese$4.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.19
Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone and marinara sauce.
Baked Ziti
Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Cold Brew (Lg)$2.99
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$4.59
Caesar Chicken (Large)$9.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing with grilled chicken breast.
Basilicata Prosciutto$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
Cheese Slice$4.19
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

133 Pearl St

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
