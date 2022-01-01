Go
Vigilante Pizza

704 East Main St.

Popular Items

14" BUCK STINSON$17.95
ALL MEAT EXTRAVAGANZA PEPPERONI, ITL SAUSAGE, BACON, SALAMI, AND CANADIAN BACON
LOADED SMELTER STICKS$6.95
SEASONED CHEESE STICKS WITH SAUCE
18" VIGILANTE$17.95
Pepperoni Pizza
14" BUILD YOUR OWN$11.95
MAKE IT YOUR WAY
18" BUCK STINSON$22.95
ALL MEAT EXTRAVAGANZA PEPPERONI, ITL SAUSAGE, BACON, SALAMI, AND CANADIAN BACON
18" BUILD YOUR OWN$15.95
MAKE IT YOUR WAY
18" EAST HELENA SLAG PILE$22.95
PEPPERONI, ITL SAUSAGE, BACON, SALAMI, BANANA PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, MUSHROOMS, AND ONIONS
14" VIGILANTE$13.95
Pepperoni Pizza
14" HENRY PLUMMER$12.95
THIS IS OUR SIGNATURE EXTRA CHEESE PIZZA WITH OUR HOUSE SPECIAL BLEND OF CHEESE
RANCH$0.50
Location

704 East Main St.

East Helena MT

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
