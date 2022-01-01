Go
Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St • $

Crispy tenders wrap(tenders honey mustard lettuce tomato cheddar flour wrap )$6.99
Chicken Salad Club Wrap (homemade chicken salad lettuce tomato Swiss bacon four wrap$7.99
#2 - Eggs any style, choice of meat, with homefries or grits, and toast$6.99
Chicken Tenders (available after 10:30am)$7.99
French Fries (available after 10:30am)$3.25
Curley Fries (available after 10:30am)$3.50
Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)$6.25
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
bacon egg and cheese$4.25
Utz Potato Chips$0.60
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

1640 Aliceanna St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 6:00 pm
