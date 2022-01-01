Villa Azur Dallas
The utmost lifestyle and hospitality brand that combine dining, entertainment, music, art and fashion in one awe inspiring setting at the W Hotel Dallas.
2440 Victory Park Ln
Location
2440 Victory Park Ln
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hatchways Café
Wholesome, delicious, all-day fare to go!
Billy Can Can
Come in and enjoy!
Royal 38
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Lingo
Your local Tex-Mex Hangout. TacoLingo is a new casual dining experience in Uptown Dallas that brings the "Lingo" back to Tex-Mex with fresh ingredients made in-house, delicious enchiladas, fajitas and tacos. Hand crafted cocktails and Margaritas that won't disappoint.