Villa Barone

Italian restaurant with outdoor dining and banquet facilities for any occasion

753 Haddon Avenue

Popular Items

Large Americana$16.00
Linguini Positano$26.00
Lump crabmeat, scallops and shrimp in our marinara sauce over linguini
Chicken Saltinbocca$21.00
Chicken Topped with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese over a bed of spinach in a sage wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Breaded Chicken and topped with mozzarella and pomodoro sauce
Vodka Rigatoni$21.00
Blush cream sauce with prosciutto and a touch of vodka
Large Napoletana$17.00
Fried Calamari$16.00
Crisp calamari served with two dipping sauces and lemon wedges
Linguini Crab Spinach$26.00
Lump crabmeat and fresh spinach in a garlic & oil sauce with a touch of lemon
Caesar Sal.$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with our homemade caesar dressing
Half & Half$6.00
Combination of our two soups pasta fagioli & tomato basil
Location

753 Haddon Avenue

Collingswood NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

