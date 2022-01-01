Go
Toast

Villa Capri- PA

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

51 W Court St • $$

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)

Popular Items

Personal$12.00
French Fries$4.00
Large Pizza$16.25
Create Your Own Pasta$13.00
Handmade Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Cheesesteak$10.00
Wings$14.00
Brooklyn Pizza
Garlic Knots$4.00
Caesar Salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

51 W Court St

Doylestown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nat's Pizza Inc

No reviews yet

Come enjoy the best pizza in Doylestown!

Nina's Waffles - Doylestown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soup and Seafood

No reviews yet

The Pennsylvania Soup and Seafood House, in Doylestown, PA, is located inside the Main Street Marketplace. We specialize in homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, seafood and daily specials.

State Street Steak & Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston