Villa Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Villa Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Villa Park

Villa Park's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Indian
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Villa Park restaurants

Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

17W615 Butterfield Rd, Oakbrook Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Red Velvet$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Positano Ristorante image

 

Positano Ristorante

17W460 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Positano$22.00
Pan roasted chicken breasts sauteed in a white wine sauce with mushrooms, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts, served with a side of linguine pasta
Pollo Marsala$19.00
Pan roasted chicken breasts served with wild mushrooms in a sweet marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce with roasted red pepperss, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our house caesar dressing
More about Positano Ristorante
Dak Dak Korean Wings image

 

Dak Dak Korean Wings

321 E Saint Charles Rd, Villa Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seasoned Fries$2.99
Fresh Cut Fries | Chili Flake & Black Garlic Seasoning | 8oz
Dak Dak Sauce$0.99
2oz
Better Than Buffalo Bone-In Wings
Split Wings, Double Fried | House Hot Sauce, Gochujang, Butter | w/ Pickled Radish & Ranch
More about Dak Dak Korean Wings
More Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

More Brewing Company

126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park

Avg 4.6 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
More Burger$13.00
Two 4oz short rib and chuck patties, american, red onion, pickles, house sauce
Southwest Salad$12.00
Tomato, roasted corn, onion, black beans, cheddar, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, bbq drizzle
Villa Pork$13.00
Slow-roasted pulled pork, pickles, cheddar, onion crisps.
More about More Brewing Company
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (2447 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Farmers Skillet$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
**Mickey Mouse Pancake**$4.99
A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
Ham & Cheese Omelette$11.59
Diced ham and choice of cheese.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Driftwood Grille image

 

Driftwood Grille

17W648 22nd Street, Suite A, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yardbird$15.00
The Billy Goat$14.00
Calamari Timbers$13.00
More about Driftwood Grille
Rehman Sweets image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Rehman Sweets

204 Roosevelt Rd, Villa Park

Avg 4.3 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Halwa Puri$7.99
Extra Puri$1.99
More about Rehman Sweets
DeMito's Saloon image

GRILL

DeMito's Saloon

335 E Kenilworth Ave, Villa Park

Avg 4.4 (522 reviews)
Takeout
More about DeMito's Saloon
Banner pic

 

Shahi Nihari & CHOPSTICKS

541 W N Ave, Villa Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shahi Nihari & CHOPSTICKS

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Villa Park

Buffalo Wings

Map

More near Villa Park to explore

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston