Villa Park restaurants you'll love

Stan's Donuts & Coffee
17W615 Butterfield Rd, Oakbrook Terrace
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Red Velvet
|$3.25
Positano Ristorante
17W460 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace
|Popular items
|Pollo Positano
|$22.00
Pan roasted chicken breasts sauteed in a white wine sauce with mushrooms, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts, served with a side of linguine pasta
|Pollo Marsala
|$19.00
Pan roasted chicken breasts served with wild mushrooms in a sweet marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce with roasted red pepperss, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our house caesar dressing
Dak Dak Korean Wings
321 E Saint Charles Rd, Villa Park
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries
|$2.99
Fresh Cut Fries | Chili Flake & Black Garlic Seasoning | 8oz
|Dak Dak Sauce
|$0.99
2oz
|Better Than Buffalo Bone-In Wings
Split Wings, Double Fried | House Hot Sauce, Gochujang, Butter | w/ Pickled Radish & Ranch
FRENCH FRIES
More Brewing Company
126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park
|Popular items
|More Burger
|$13.00
Two 4oz short rib and chuck patties, american, red onion, pickles, house sauce
|Southwest Salad
|$12.00
Tomato, roasted corn, onion, black beans, cheddar, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, bbq drizzle
|Villa Pork
|$13.00
Slow-roasted pulled pork, pickles, cheddar, onion crisps.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace
|Popular items
|Country Farmers Skillet
|$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
|**Mickey Mouse Pancake**
|$4.99
A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$11.59
Diced ham and choice of cheese.
Driftwood Grille
17W648 22nd Street, Suite A, Oakbrook Terrace
|Popular items
|Yardbird
|$15.00
|The Billy Goat
|$14.00
|Calamari Timbers
|$13.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Rehman Sweets
204 Roosevelt Rd, Villa Park
|Popular items
|Halwa Puri
|$7.99
|Extra Puri
|$1.99
Shahi Nihari & CHOPSTICKS
541 W N Ave, Villa Park