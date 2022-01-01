Villa Park bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Villa Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Villa Park

Positano Ristorante image

 

Positano Ristorante

17W460 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Positano$22.00
Pan roasted chicken breasts sauteed in a white wine sauce with mushrooms, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts, served with a side of linguine pasta
Pollo Marsala$19.00
Pan roasted chicken breasts served with wild mushrooms in a sweet marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce with roasted red pepperss, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our house caesar dressing
More about Positano Ristorante
Driftwood Grille image

 

Driftwood Grille

17W648 22nd Street, Suite A, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yardbird$15.00
The Billy Goat$14.00
Calamari Timbers$13.00
More about Driftwood Grille
DeMito's Saloon image

GRILL

DeMito's Saloon

335 E Kenilworth Ave, Villa Park

Avg 4.4 (522 reviews)
Takeout
More about DeMito's Saloon

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Villa Park

Buffalo Wings

Map

More near Villa Park to explore

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston