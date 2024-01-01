Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Villa Park

Villa Park restaurants
Villa Park restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Driftwood Grille - Oakbrook Terrace

17W648 22nd Street, Suite A, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Flour Tortilla, Buttermilk Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens,
grape tomatoes, Cheddar jack, Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing 
More about Driftwood Grille - Oakbrook Terrace
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace

1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (2447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.49
Crispy buffalo chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato,
bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace

