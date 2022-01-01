Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Villa Park

Villa Park restaurants
Villa Park restaurants that serve chicken tenders

More Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

More Brewing Company

126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park

Avg 4.6 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.50
3 Chicken Tenders.
More about More Brewing Company
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (2447 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Strips$12.99
Tender breaded chicken strips fried to
perfection then dipped in our Nashville hot
sauce (not too hot!). Served with carrots,
celery and a side of ranch dressing. Yeehaw!
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Driftwood Grille image

 

Driftwood Grille

17W648 22nd Street, Suite A, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Driftwood Grille

