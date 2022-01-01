Cobb salad in Villa Park
Villa Park restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about More Brewing Company - Villa Park
FRENCH FRIES
More Brewing Company - Villa Park
126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park
|Harvest Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens, poached pears, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, hardboiled egg.
Served with a maple and pear vinaigrette.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace
1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$12.99
romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$12.99