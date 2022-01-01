Cobb salad in Villa Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

More Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

More Brewing Company - Villa Park

126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park

Avg 4.6 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Harvest Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, poached pears, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, hardboiled egg.
Served with a maple and pear vinaigrette.
More about More Brewing Company - Villa Park
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace

1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (2447 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$12.99
romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chopped Cobb Salad$12.99
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace

