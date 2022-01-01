French toast in Villa Park
Villa Park restaurants that serve french toast
More Brewing Company - Villa Park
126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park
|Henna French Toast 2 Pack (16oz Cans)
|$22.00
Imperial Stout with Cinnamon, Maple, and Vanilla
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace
1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace
|Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
|$12.99
Challah bread stuffed with strawberry & mascarpone blend, topped with fresh strawberries.
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$12.99
French toast made with tres leches batter, topped with macerated berries, whipped cream, caramel sauce, almond slices and powdered sugar.
|French Toast Combo
|$12.99
1 piece of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.