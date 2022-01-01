Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Naan in
Villa Park
/
Villa Park
/
Naan
Villa Park restaurants that serve naan
Shahi Nihari & CHOPSTICKS
541 W N Ave, Villa Park
No reviews yet
GARLIC NAAN
$3.99
NAAN
$2.99
NAAN
$2.99
More about Shahi Nihari & CHOPSTICKS
FRENCH FRIES
More Brewing Company
126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park
Avg 4.6
(1133 reviews)
Extra Naan
$3.00
More about More Brewing Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Villa Park
Quesadillas
Chocolate Cake
Chopped Salad
Cheeseburgers
Burritos
Salmon
Chicken Salad
Cake
More near Villa Park to explore
Lombard
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Elmhurst
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Oak Brook
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Willowbrook
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Stone Park
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Bensenville
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1312 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston