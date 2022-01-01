Quesadillas in Villa Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shahi Nihari & CHOPSTICKS

541 W N Ave, Villa Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA$13.99
More about Shahi Nihari & CHOPSTICKS
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (2447 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Quesadillas$11.59
Flour tortilla, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadillas$11.99
Flour tortilla, monterey & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and chicken served with a side of guacamole and sour cream. Served a la carte.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

