Sliders in Villa Park

Villa Park restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

More Brewing Company

126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park

Avg 4.6 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders (3)$11.50
Mini burger patties, American cheese, house sauce and pickle
More about More Brewing Company
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (2447 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Biscuit Sliders$13.99
Fresh fried chicken on homemade biscuits
with honey butter and an egg over medium,
served with a side of syrup. Bon app!
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Driftwood Grille

17W648 22nd Street, Suite A, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sliders$16.00
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders$7.00
More about Driftwood Grille

