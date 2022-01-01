Sliders in Villa Park
FRENCH FRIES
More Brewing Company
126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park
|Sliders (3)
|$11.50
Mini burger patties, American cheese, house sauce and pickle
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace
|Chicken Biscuit Sliders
|$13.99
Fresh fried chicken on homemade biscuits
with honey butter and an egg over medium,
served with a side of syrup. Bon app!