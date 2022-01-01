Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Villa Park

Villa Park restaurants
Villa Park restaurants that serve waffles

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (2447 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Combo$13.59
Monkey Waffle$13.49
Loaded with banana slices and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce
Chicken N' Waffle$13.99
Our famous Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Driftwood Grille image

 

Driftwood Grille

17W648 22nd Street, Suite A, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken & Waffle Sliders$9.00
More about Driftwood Grille

