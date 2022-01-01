Go
Villa Peru

Come in and enjoy!

1745 E River Rd Ste 165

Popular Items

Alfajores$8.00
Yuca Frita$6.00
Tiradito$21.00
Sashimi Peruvian style, seasonal fish, flavored with aji amarillo pepper leche de tigre marinade of lime
Portobello Saltado (Vegetarian)$18.00
Portobello mushrooms wok-fried with onions, tomatoes, Aji Amarillo, gluten free soy sauce. Served with Yukon Gold fries and white garlic rice
Aji de Gallina$24.00
Peruvian classic shredded chicken, stew walnut with creamy Aji Amarillo sauce. Served over broiled potato and white garlic rice.
Arroz$6.00
Ensalada Villa Peru$13.00
Baby organic greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, Peruvian corn "Choclo", red beets, carrots. Served with olive oil-lime vinaigrette dressing
Arroz con Mariscos$29.00
Peruvian Style Paella, sofrito of Ajies-infused rice, white wine, shrimp, calamari, octopus, clams, mussels. Served with salsa Criolla
Carapulcra$25.00
Peruvian papa seca & pork, chicken and beef stew, peanut, Aji Panca pepper, cinnamon, cloves. Served with white garlic rice.
*Do not order if you have a Nut Allergy
Pollo A La Brasa$34.00
Whole roasted chicken Peruvian style, Peruvian fries, seasonal salad, ajis cream
Location

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
