Go
Toast

Villa Verde

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS

2247 W Arlington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)

Popular Items

Plantain Chips$1.99
Cilantro Lime$0.25
Maduros$1.99
Cuban Sandwich$9.95
Villa Verde Sauce$0.25
Beef Empanadas (2)$5.99
Big Papi Steak Sandwich$9.95
Chicken Empanadas (2)$5.99
Build your own Bowl$8.95
Papas Fritas$1.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2247 W Arlington Blvd

Greenville NC

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bateeni Greenville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harvey's

No reviews yet

Harvey's The Breakfast Place!
Jesus said to them, "come and have breakfast"
John 21:12
#platformforgood

The Breakfast Bar

No reviews yet

Breakfast & Brunch for the Soul

5th Street Hardware

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston