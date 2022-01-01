Go
Village Bagel Company

Privately owned bagel shop offering homemade bagels, spreads & breads, locally roasted organic coffee & much more!

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

1438 Easton Road • $

Avg 4.5 (323 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Veggie Lite Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Maple Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
Plain Cream Cheese
Garden Veggie Cream Cheese
Half Dozen$8.00
Get 1 FREE!
Chive Cream Cream Cheese
Lox Cream Cheese
Dozen$16.00
Get 2 FREE!
Dog Bagel$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

1438 Easton Road

Warrington PA

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
