Village Burger Bar

Welcome to Village Burger Bar!

12300 Inwood Rd

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Strips$7.25
Grilled Chicken with Blue Cheese or Ranch and a side of Celery and Carrots
Mac & Cheese Pancetta$10.95
Mac & Cheese, Crispy Pancetta and sharp cheddar cheese
Fried Pickle Chips$5.25
Fried Pickle chips served with Lemon Aioli
Ranch Chicken Salad$10.75
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.50
Toasted bread with melted amerian cheese
Carne Asada Burger$11.95
Grilled Chicken Club$8.50
Grilled Chicken Breast with Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, tomato, baby greense and basil mayo
Popcorn Chicken$7.75
Kids Hot Dog$5.50
All Beef hot dog
Icee$5.00
Location

12300 Inwood Rd

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

