Village Burger Bar

Welcome to Village Burger Bar!

5700 Legacy Dr

Popular Items

Side Sweet FF$3.25
Basket FF$5.25
Large Fries
Dougie$8.50
Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Bacon, Red Onion, Cage Free Fried Egg and Village Sauce
Fountain Soda$2.50
Build Your Own
Create your own option with your choice of any protein and toppings
Side FF$2.75
Small Fries
Cheddar$7.95
Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles & Champagne Mustard
Swiss$7.95
Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles & Champagne Mustard
Basket Truffle FF$7.25
Basket Onion Rings$6.00
Large Size
Location

5700 Legacy Dr

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
