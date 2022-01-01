Go
  Village Burger Bar

Village Burger Bar

Welcome to Village Burger Bar!

957 Garden Park Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Pesto$9.25
Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, roasted red peppers and basil may
Cheddar$7.95
Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles & Champagne Mustard
Side FF$2.75
Small Fries
Warm Village Dip$7.25
Blended cheeses, Bacon & Scallions. Served with tortillas chips and salsa
Side Double Sweet FF$3.95
Sweet potato fries tossed with cinnamon & local honey
Swiss$7.95
Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles & Champagne Mustard
Combo Fries$5.50
Sweet potato fries & shoestring fries
Build Your Own
Create your own option with your choice of any protein and toppings
Spin-Art Dip$7.25
Spinach & Artichoke dip served with Tortilla Chips
Basket Onion Rings$6.00
Large Size
Location

957 Garden Park Dr

Allen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
