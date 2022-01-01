Go
Toast

Village Burger Bar

Welcome to Village Burger Bar!

3699 McKinney Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fountain Soda$2.50
Side Truffle FF$3.95
Build Your Own
Create your own option with your choice of any protein and toppings
Cheddar$7.95
Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles & Champagne Mustard
Basket FF$5.25
Large Fries
Grilled Chicken Club$8.50
Grilled Chicken Breast with Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, tomato, baby greense and basil mayo
Side FF$2.75
Small Fries
Chicken Pesto$9.25
Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, roasted red peppers and basil may
Side Sweet FF$3.25
Village Cobb$10.75
Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles with House Vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

3699 McKinney Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baboush

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fiatto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dock Local Uptown

No reviews yet

Dock Local offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s focus is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.

SkinnyFATS @ Uptown

No reviews yet

SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston