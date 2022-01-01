Go
Village Cafe Egg Harbor

7918 State Hwy 42

Popular Items

Harbor$13.50
2 Eggs, Paired with two pancakes two slices of bacon and sausage
Corned Beef Hash$12.75
Carla’s homemade corn beef with eggs and toast
Potato Bowl$13.25
Breakfast Potatoes with Eggs, Hollandaise, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Spinach, Red Onion and Tomatoes. Choice of toast
Sausage Burrito$12.00
Grilled breakfast potatoes, sausage and cheddar cheese
Served with fruit
Burly Morning$13.50
three eggs paired with two slices of bacon and sausage with toast and Village Café breakfast potatoes
Meat Lovers$13.25
sausage gravy, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese with chopped bacon and sausage. Served with toast
Ham and Cheese Omelette$13.50
Smoked ham with choice of cheddar, Swiss or Monterey Jack. Served with potatoes or fruit and toast
One cake$2.75
Short Stack$7.00
2 homemade buttermilk pancakes. Served with maple syrup
Biscuits and gravy$12.00
topped with eggs and homemade sausage gravy served with fresh fruit
7918 State Hwy 42

Egg Harbor WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
