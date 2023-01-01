Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Somonauk
  • /
  • Village Courtyard Restaurant - 120 West Market St
A map showing the location of Village Courtyard Restaurant - 120 West Market StView gallery

Village Courtyard Restaurant - 120 West Market St

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

120 West Market St

Somonauk, IL 60552

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

120 West Market St, Somonauk IL 60552

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Six19 kitchen and bar - 242 Mitchell Dr
orange starNo Reviews
242 Mitchell Dr Plano, IL 60545
View restaurantnext
Lakeview Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,044
604 W Veterans Pkwy Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurantnext
Legends Grill & Bar - Yorkville, IL
orange starNo Reviews
620 W. Veterans Pkwy Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurantnext
Southern Belle's - Yorkville
orange starNo Reviews
56 E. Schoolhouse Road Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurantnext
Crusade Burger Bar - Crusade - Yorkville
orange star4.6 • 1,550
209 S Bridge St Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurantnext
Juicehead Smoothies & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
211 South Bridge Street Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Somonauk

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Village Courtyard Restaurant - 120 West Market St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston