Village Drive-In

Come on in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

212 S Washington • $

Avg 4.5 (370 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Basket$6.65
Curly Fries$2.90
Lg Fries$2.80
LG Mozz Sticks (6)$4.40
Sm Fries$2.50
Mini Tacos$3.00
Db. Cheeseburger$5.90
Chicken Strips$4.40
Med Shake$3.30
Sg. Cheeseburger$4.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Takeout

Location

212 S Washington

Bunker Hill IL

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
