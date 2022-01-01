Go
Village Grill

In addition to dine in, carry out, and delivery consider we offer catering. Call us for your next catering event.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9899 Georgetown Pike • $$

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Pita Bread$2.00
Chicken Shawarma$11.00
Large Cheese$17.00
Combo Koobideh and Chicken$20.00
One skewer of Koobideh and one skewer of Chicken over basmati rice
Chicken Shish Kebob$18.00
Gyro Wrap$11.00
Chicken Kabob$15.00
Marinated boneless chicken breast served with basmati rice topped with saffron
Ground Beef Kabob$15.00
2 skewers of juicy seasoned ground beef served with basmati rice
Hummus$7.00
Traditional Hummus served with grilled Pita
Side Chicken Kabob (One skewer)$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9899 Georgetown Pike

Great Falls VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
