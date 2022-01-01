Go
Village Idiot image
Bars & Lounges

Village Idiot

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1439 N High St

Columbus, OH 43201

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1439 N High St, Columbus OH 43201

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

NHB - Short North

No reviews yet

The building that now houses North High Brewing was originally a Ford dealership in 1917, and the founders set out to restore the building to its original historical glory. Visitors will find numerous salvaged and repurposed architectural elements from throughout Ohio and the nation, including windows and doors from historic OSU buildings, old post offices, and even an 1870’s distillery.

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

SHORT NORTH - COLUMBUS, OH

Alqueria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Delia's Grill & café

No reviews yet

Good Food! - Happy Times

Village Idiot

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston