Village Idiot Pizza

Serving NY Style Pizza in Columbia since 1990!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

4517 Forest Drive • $

Avg 3.7 (81 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Create Your Own$14.39
12" Create Your Own$12.39
Garlic Knots$5.19
Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.
Large Greek Salad$9.39
Lettuce, tomato, caper, onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, feta cheese. Anchovies available upon request.
16" Freshman Fifteen$17.69
Pepperoni, extra cheese, side of ranch
Side of Ranch$0.89
16" Village Special$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
Pound of Wings$12.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Wing Basket$13.99
Pound of wings and wing chips served with
celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
16" Bud Man Special$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, extra cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4517 Forest Drive

Columbia SC

Sunday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
