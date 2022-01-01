Village Idiot pub - Oakdale - 1487 Montauk Hwy
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1487 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale NY 11769
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Go Greek - Bohemia - 4611 Sunrise Highway
No Reviews
4611 Sunrise Highway Bohemia, NY 11716
View restaurant
The Shed Restaurant - West Sayville, NY - 21 Main Street
No Reviews
21 Main St. NY West Sayville, NY 11796
View restaurant
TOA Asian Fusion - Sayville - 239 N Main St
No Reviews
239 N Main St Sayville, NY 11782
View restaurant
Cafe Joelle - Sayville - Cafe Joelle - 25 Main LLC
No Reviews
25 Main Street Sayville, NY 11782
View restaurant
Toast Coffee House - Express
No Reviews
4250 Veterans Memorial Highway Holbrook, NY 11741
View restaurant