Go
Banner picView gallery

Village Inn - Moline (110163)

Open today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2001 1st Street

Moline, IL 61265

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

2001 1st Street, Moline IL 61265

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sallie’s - 3737 14th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3737 14th Avenue Rock Island, IL 61201
View restaurantnext
Skylight Luxury Lounge - 1325 30th street
orange starNo Reviews
1325 30th street Rock Island, IL 61201
View restaurantnext
Arthur's Garden Deli - - Rock Island
orange starNo Reviews
3727 Blackhawk Road Rock Island, IL 61201
View restaurantnext
The Half Nelson
orange star4.5 • 283
321 E 2nd St Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats
orange starNo Reviews
429 E 3rd Street Suite 2 Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Barrel House - Downtown (Davenport)
orange star4.2 • 1,604
211 E 2nd St Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Moline

Bettendorf

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Village Inn - Moline (110163)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston