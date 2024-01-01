Village Inn - Glenwood Springs CO (700079)
Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
102 West 6th Street, Glenwood Springs CO 81601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tapatios New Castle - 820 castle valley Blvd
No Reviews
820 castle valley Blvd New Castle, CO 81647
View restaurant