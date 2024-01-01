Go
Banner picView gallery

Village Inn - Sterling CO (700128)

Open today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

203 N Fourth St

Sterling, CO 80751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

203 N Fourth St, Sterling CO 80751

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sam & Louie's - Sterling
orange star4.2 • 732
310 Main St Sterling, CO 80751
View restaurantnext
Hot Spot Smokehouse at Sky Ranch - Sterling, CO
orange starNo Reviews
17408 Hwy 14 Sterling, CO 80751
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Cow bar and grill
orange starNo Reviews
109 Colorado Ave Merino, CO 80741
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Cow Wagon - 329 W Main st
orange starNo Reviews
329 West Main Street Sterling, CO 80751
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sterling

Sam & Louie's - Sterling
orange star4.2 • 732
310 Main St Sterling, CO 80751
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sterling

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (754 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Village Inn - Sterling CO (700128)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston