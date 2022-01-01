Go
Bars & Lounges

Village Inn and Pub

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

500 Mallery St

Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

Nearby restaurants

Porch

Hot Chicken, Catfish, and Craft Beer in St. Simons!

Barrier Island Brewing

Come in and enjoy!!

Crab Trap

The Crab Trap on St. Simons Island is a casual seafood restaurant that has been a favorite of locals and tourists alike for more than 45 years. We offer your choice of the finest local shrimp, scallops, oysters and fish all served with battered fries, hush puppies and coleslaw (salad, cheese grits, corn, baked potato, and veg of the day available upon request). We also offer fabulous tender beef filets, casseroles, creoles and chicken fingers. Last, but not least, our world famous crab soup continues to bring patrons back time after time.

Palm Coast Coffee

Great island casual setting - in the village.- Indoor & Patio seating . Breakfast/ Lunch served all day

No Reviews
