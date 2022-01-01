Village Inn and Pub
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
500 Mallery St
Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
500 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island GA 31522
Nearby restaurants
Porch
Hot Chicken, Catfish, and Craft Beer in St. Simons!
Barrier Island Brewing
Come in and enjoy!!
Crab Trap
The Crab Trap on St. Simons Island is a casual seafood restaurant that has been a favorite of locals and tourists alike for more than 45 years. We offer your choice of the finest local shrimp, scallops, oysters and fish all served with battered fries, hush puppies and coleslaw (salad, cheese grits, corn, baked potato, and veg of the day available upon request). We also offer fabulous tender beef filets, casseroles, creoles and chicken fingers. Last, but not least, our world famous crab soup continues to bring patrons back time after time.
Palm Coast Coffee
Great island casual setting - in the village.- Indoor & Patio seating . Breakfast/ Lunch served all day